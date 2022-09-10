Francis J. Davenport SOUTH BURLINGTON – Francis John “Frank” Davenport, 87, of Hinesburg Road passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington from Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Born on December 21,1934, in East Barre, Vermont to Donald E. and Edith Minor Davenport (later Russell). Francis attended East Barre and Washington Elementary Schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. His electricity teacher saw a "spark" in him and encouraged him to follow in his famous relative Thomas Davenport's tradition and become an electrician. Francis’ ingenuity led him to build many motors trying to leave the world a better place. Francis worked repairing TV’s for years, including installing large antennas. He was also a bus driver and a custodian for the Orange Elementary School. He and four of his children ran Davenport Electric for many years and then Francis went to work exclusively for Rock of Ages, for over 40 years as a Master Electrician. In 1955, Francis married Anne Leah Bacon. They made their home in Orange, raising six children with laughter, stories, friends and family bringing great joy to them. Anne, with her loving siblings, the Bacon’s, made sure their children grew up together. Anne passed away on April 13, 2007. Francis was always devoted to Anne, building the family home, digging her a swimming pool by hand and caring for her when she became ill with Alzheimer’s. Francis loved going to work every day and he loved helping other people. He served on the Town of Orange School Board, as a Justice of the Peace, on the Orange Recreation and Heritage Day Committees. Francis and Anne were honored by the Grange for their lifetime of service and contributions to the Town of Orange. After Anne died, Francis married Laura Grant, a Shelburne teacher, on August 15, 2007. They enjoyed these last 15 years together. In 2015, Francis and Laura found a farm in South Burlington and invited Martha, Francis’ only sister to live with them. Survivors include his wife Laura Grant Davenport; his younger sister Martha Joyce Davenport; his children Shannon Davenport and wife, Cindy of Raymond, ME; Nancy Davenport of Websterville; Laura Langevin and husband, Russell of East Montpelier; Kaigh Thompson and husband, Timothy of Cabot; Douglas Davenport of Barre Town; and Michael Davenport and wife, Karen of Orange as well as 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Francis was curious and persistent. He was a rational, factual, and compassionate person. He valued science and learning. As one final act of service Francis’ body was donated to the UVM Medical School in the hope that by advancing science others might be spared. His ashes will be interred in a few years beside his wife of 52 years, Anne Davenport at Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange. Special thanks to Dr. John Matthew and the amazing team at the Plainfield Health Center and to the countless health care workers at UVM who went above and beyond and everyone at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester. The service to honor and celebrate Francis’ life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Community Alliance Church, US Route 302, Orange, VT with a community meal at the Orange Town Hall immediately following. Laura’s colleagues from Shelburne Community School will handle the catering. Our family is grateful beyond words. Please plan to join our family and share some food and time together. It was what Francis would have wanted. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please consider becoming a blood and organ donor, getting involved in your town and school, voting and helping with elections, and lending a hand to those around you. It’s a big world and there are many ways to make a difference. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
Feancis was one of the kindest gentleman that I have ever met. He was so affectionate, compassionate, loving. He will be missed and always thought of fondly. Peaceful Journey my friend till we meet again. 💞💋 Sincerely,
Maureen Griffith
