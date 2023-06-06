Francis Harlow WEST LEBANON, NH — Francis “Frank” Harlow, 78, passed away at the Veterans Administration Hospital in WRJ, VT on Tuesday May 30, 2023. He was born in Windsor, VT to the late Elwin C. Harlow and Madeline (Lussier) Harlow. He attended schools in Windsor and enlisted in the Vermont National Guard and later served in the Navy from 1966-1969 on the USS Berry and USS Sperry Destroyers. Following his discharge he worked at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital for ten years where he met his wife, Jane E. Dutille, and were married August 26, 1972. He also worked thirty years for the VA Hospital and was the president of AFGE Local 2604. In the summers he enjoyed working with Bloods Catering & Seafood. Frank was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and bragging about his perfect score, gardening, canning, pickling and was an avid Bingo player at the Canadian Club in Barre, VT. He was a Yankee’s and Packer’s fan and was a civil war enthusiast. Frank is survived by his wife Jane of 50 years, a niece Donna Fountaine (Butch), a brother Richard Harlow (Irene), a sister, Joan Schwabe, father-in-law Chester Dutille, brothers-in-law, John Dutille, Jim Dutille(Cindy), Glenn Camp, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Delorey, a brother Edward Harlow and mother-in-law Elizabeth Dutille. Family and friends are invited to Frank’s memorial calling hours at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon on Thursday June 15, 2023 beginning at 10 AM with a brief memorial service beginning at 11:30, Frank will be buried in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Frank’s memory to DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Frank’s family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com
