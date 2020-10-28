Francis Edward Thayer MONTPELIER — Francis Edward Thayer, also known as "Chub," 57, died Oct. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1962, the son of Herbert Sr. and Dorothy (Raymond) Thayer. Chub worked S & R Janitorial for many years and retired due to health. He enjoyed fishing, model trains and putting puzzles together. He also liked visiting with friends and family. Survivors include four daughters, Shawn Whitney, Emily McLean, Hope Metcalf and Lynn Martinez; five siblings, Linda McKinstry of Barre, Eva Reed of Arizona, Herb Jr. and Bruce Thayer of South Walden and Tonyo and Sherry Thayer of Northfield. Remembering you always, my loving brother. Chub, when you died, my heart was broken in two. One side felt heartache and the other side died with you. Missing you is a heartache that will never go away. Always, your Sis. Arrangements by Kingston Funeral Home.
