Francis E. Thayer MONTPELIER — Francis E. Thayer, 57, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Montpelier, the son of Herbert Sr. and Dorothy (Raymond) Thayer. Mr. Thayer worked for S & R Janitorial of Montpelier for many years. He enjoyed fishing and model trains. Survivors include four daughters, Shawn, Emily, Hope, Lynn; five siblings, Linda McKinstry of Barre, Eva Reed of Scottsdale, Arizona, Hebert and Bruce Thayer, both of South Walden, Tony Thayer of Northfield; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, there are no services planned. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
