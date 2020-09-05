Francis Beede WASHINGTON — Francis Beede, 69, a longtime resident of Vermont Route 110, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Dec. 8, 1950, in Barre City, he was the son of Clifford and Barbara (Goulette) Beede. He attended elementary school in Websterville and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1968. Following his schooling, Francis went to work for the Barre Cab Co. for some time and then worked for Sprague Electric. Eventually, he started at National Life where he worked for many years before his retirement. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Marcy Breer, on Sept. 15, 1978, in Corinth. They made their home in Washington where they lived together until her passing in May of 2020. Francis loved being in the outdoors, especially enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Though, the most important thing to him was spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his son, Adam Beede and girlfriend Taylor of Washington; his three grandchildren, Sarah, Colby, Emma, and their mother, Charlie; his three brothers, Raymond Beede, Greg Beede and wife Carolyn, and David Beede and wife Jill; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Stanley Beede. A celebration of Francis’s life will be held at the convenience of the family on a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
