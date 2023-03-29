Frances S. Gray SWANTON — Frances “Mimi” Sue Gray, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Swanton, on Sunday March 19, 2023. Born in Laramie Wyoming, on May 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Louie Alton and Patsy Ruth (Wickline) Richardson. On May 20, 1968, Mimi married her former husband John Brueckner in Burlington, VT. Mimi grew up everywhere, she attended L'Ecole International in Geneva, Switzerland and made her way to Vermont to attend Champlain College in Burlington. As a young woman she worked for General Electric Corporation in Burlington as a secretary. After the birth of her two daughters (Renee & Robin) she became a full-time care provider for her family. When her family grew older, she re-entered the workforce for the Vermont State Police, working first as a dispatcher in Middlesex, Newport and Waterbury and later at the Public Safety headquarters in Waterbury, where she had many friends. She retired in 2010 moved to Swanton in order to help raise her granddaughters (Brooke & Morgan). This time with family was a highlight in her life. She brought such joy and wonder to all she did. Those that spent this special time with her knew her endless love and support. She served her community as a volunteer with the Waterbury Ambulance Service and the Food Shelf of Swanton. She enjoyed dancing, camping, hiking, as well as doing crafts. She loved spending time with friends and family on Lake Champlain and visiting her family in Northfield. Fran is survived by two daughters, Renee Farnsworth and her husband, Randy, of Northfield, and Robin Barnett and her husband, Brad, of Swanton; her beloved grandchildren, Colby Farnworth and his fiance Joellen Demers, Colin Farnsworth, Brittany Farnsworth, Brooke Barnett and Morgan Barnett; as well as extended family. She is predeceased by a brother Tony Richardson and her former husband John Brueckner. A celebration of the life of Frances S. Gray will be held on Saturday April 22, 2023, at 11am at the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main St. Waterbury, VT. Calling hours will be held Friday evening, April 21, at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home 48 South Main Street Waterbury, from 6pm to 8pm. For those who wish memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, please visit www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org .
