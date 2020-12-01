Frances L. Cross NORTHFIELD FALLS — Frances L. Cross, 96, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, of natural causes, at the Mayo Residential Care Facility in Northfield. She was born in Hardwick on Nov. 18, 1924, the daughter of Perley Sr. and Sadie (Reed) Pike. She attended school in Chelsea and later earned an accounting certificate from Northampton Commercial College in Northampton, Massachusetts. She married Burnham Cross at the Northfield Falls Methodist Church (first couple married there) on Oct. 5, 1946. After 54 years of marriage, Burnham predeceased her Aug. 26, 2001. Frances assisted her husband, Burnham, with operation of the family farm, “Cross Farm” in Northfield Falls, for many years, then did accounting work for Cetrangelo Finishing Works, Norwich University and the State of Vermont, retiring in the mid-1980s. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary of Montpelier, Northfield Falls Methodist Church and the Granbury Methodist Church of Granbury, Texas. She enjoyed playing basketball in her youth, playing the piano and organ, reading, bingo, playing cards, sightseeing, cooking, picnicking at Joe’s Pond and Silver Lake, participating in “round robin letters,” Northfield Saturday Night Dinner Club, wintering with her husband in Granbury, Texas, and spending time with children, grandchildren, family and friends. She is survived by her children, Maynard “Joe” Cross of Granbury, Texas, Pauline “Pauli” Cross-Knapp and her husband, Sam, of Northfield Falls, Dwight Cross and his wife, Janet, of West Berlin; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Felicia Cross Dickinson; six siblings, Wendell “John” Pike, Winona Roland, Ruth P. Jones, Lourena “Rena” Trombley, Perley Pike Jr. and Almont “Tim” Pike. In keeping with her wishes, there are no public calling hours and a private graveside service will be conducted in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mayo Music & Memory Program, 610 Water St., Northfield, VT 05663. Mayohc.org. The family wishes to extend its warmest thanks to all the staff at Mayo Residential Care for the loving care extended to Frances over the past five years. Kingston Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
