Floyd K. "Butch" Russell WATERBURY CENTER — Floyd K. “Butch” Russell, 64, passed away in the comfort of his family and home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Montpelier on Feb. 11, 1956, he was a son of the late Vern R. and Marie E. (Gibbs) Russell. On Sept. 28, 1991, he married the former Dawn M. Perry in Waterbury. Butch was a 1974 graduate of Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and then went to work for Dale Lowcock and Dave Whittemore as a painter. In 1979, Butch yearned for a different vocation, moved to Kodiak, Alaska, and became a commercial fisherman. During the nine fishing seasons he worked in Alaska, Butch returned to Vermont offseason and worked as a painter for Dale Lowcock and Dave Whittemore, Russwood Decorating and Bernie Parizo. Moving back to Vermont full time, Butch met and married Dawn and started a family. He continued his employment for several years as a residential and commercial painter with Russwood Decorating. Butch had an artistic ability that blossomed into a number of creative tangents that included macramé, making his own and finding gemstones to craft into jewelry, as well as handcrafting walking sticks, which he did right up until his last week of life. In addition, he enjoyed collecting antiques and other fine collectibles. Butch is remembered as a very giving person, always willing to help anyone. Throughout the years, he truly enjoyed time spent with his family and his many friends. Butch is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dawn Russell of Waterbury Center; his children, Serena Lamson and husband Jordan of Waterbury Center, Lucas Russell of Waterbury Center, Elliott Russell and wife Jillian of British Columbia; a granddaughter, Hannah Rose Russell; his siblings, Teresa Russell of Ferndale, Washington, Mark Russell of Duxbury, Tim Russell of Waterbury Center, Val Russell and his wife, Lori, of Grangeville, Idaho, Steven Russell of Custer, Washington, Lloyd Russell of Ferndale, Washington; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Butch was predeceased by a brother, Chris Russell. Services will be held privately. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
