Floyd Edgar Downing NORTHFIELD FALLS — Floyd Edgar Downing, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. Floyd was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Elmira, New York, the son of Bernard and Iola (Veysey) Downing. Floyd worked for many area companies in masonry, painting and truck driving. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. Floyd loved spending his time with family and friends. He was always eager to share his kindness, wit and great sense of humor with all. Floyd shall be greatly missed by many. Survivors are his companion of 40 years, Shirley J. Matheson; brothers, Vern (Carol) Downing, Elmira, New York, Theodore Downing, Elmira, New York, Bernard (Snook) Downing, Chelsea; sisters, Sandra (Chuck) Pirenze, Ithaca, New York, Donna (Howard) Murphy, St. Johnsbury; nieces and nephews and extended family, Kenny and Lisa Pratt, Mathew Vilbrin, Lindsay Garcia, Pam Pratt, Gaby, Cash and Grayson Garcia, Alia Vilbrin; many, many friends; and his beloved dog, Sadie. He was predeceased by his parents; his twin brother, Lloyd Downing; and his sister, Ardelle Downing. A graveside service and committal with military honors will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Reverend Paul Ciampaglia, pastor of the Northfield Bible Fellowship, will conduct the service. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family with arrangements.
