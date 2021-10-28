Florilla P. Ames WATERBURY CENTER — Florilla P. Ames, of Barnes Hill Road, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. She was 110 years and seven months of age, and was Vermont’s oldest resident. Florilla was born in Montpelier on March 17, 1911, St. Patricks’ Day. She was the second of three children born to Arthur and Ida (Barnes) Perkins. She graduated from Waterbury High School in 1928. She studied at Montpelier Seminary and received her teaching credential from Lyndon State. Thereafter, she taught for two years in the one-room schoolhouse on Loomis Hill in Waterbury Center. She taught another eight years in Derby where she met her beloved, Darrel Ames. They married on July 28, 1938. They enjoyed 70 years together until Darrel died in 2008. They were regarded by all who knew them as the consummate couple. For 40 years, they lived in Springfield, Massachusetts, later returning to Waterbury Center in 1976 to her childhood home on Barnes Hill. Florilla began, and ended, her life there. Florilla is survived by her beloved niece, Mary Jane Rup, of Essex Junction; her special friend, Jane Tallman; and her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Ernest and George Perkins. Florilla was active all of her life. Significantly, she returned to Waterbury Center in her mother’s later years to care for her. Darrel drove up from Massachusetts each weekend without fail. Once Darrel retired, they moved together to Barnes Hill for the remainder of their lives. Florilla was a lifelong learner and reader who, in her later years, relied on books on tape. She was a woman of few words. She was earnest, conscientious and thoughtful. One of her more endearing traits was her “plain speaking.” Florilla’s great love was anticipating the snowfall so she and Darrel could ride their snowmobiles together. She enjoyed her snowmobiling well into her 80s. A celebration of Florilla’s rich and full life will be held at the Waterbury Center Community Church, 3600 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the family plot in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial gifts may be made to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
