Florence Lee WORCESTER — Florence (Dodge) Lee, 91, of Worcester, passed away on August 29 at Berlin Health and Rehab of natural causes, with her loving family near by. Born Sept. 4, 1931 in Montpelier to Harry G Dodge and Olive (Day) Dodge, Polly’s family moved to Worcester in 1941, where she completed her elementary education and graduated Montpelier High School in 1949. Polly met her “forever love”, Newton C. Lee Jr. from Sumrall, MS in 1947. They married in August of 1949. In the early years of their marriage the couple lived in MS and TX, returning to VT in 1959 settling in Marshfield for a brief time, then moved toWorcester for the remainder of their years together. Polly became employed at the Worcester Post Office in 1965 as a part-time Postal Clerk. She was appointed full-time Post Master in 1986 and retired her position in 1992. Upon her retirement, Polly and Newton enjoyed spending time with family in their winter home in Sevierville; TN. God blessed them with six children. Polly is predeceased by her husband (Newton) in 1998, daughter Cheryl Ann Richardson in 2007 and grandson Robert K Lee in 2014. She is survived by her four sons and one daughter; Harry and wife Mary Beth in TN, James and wife Ann in TN, Richard and wife Lisa in Montpelier, Michael and wife Kristina in Worcester, and daughter Donna Lee Saltsman and spouse James in Barre. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Dodge and William Dodge both of Worcester. In addition, Polly is survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a special brother-in law, Robert E Lee of Mont Bellevue, TX. Polly was a long-time member of the Worcester Methodist Church. She is remembered as a woman of strong faith that loved the Lord and her family deeply. She truly enjoyed the numerous friends she had been blessed with throughout her life. Polly had a loving heart and was a testimony of a true giver and servant; she will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Visiting hours will be at Guare & Sons Funeral home on 30 School Street, Montpelier; on Tuesday, Sept. 6th from 6-8 p.m. With a private family graveside service planned for a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Worcester Methodist Church, P O Box 125, Worcester VT 05682, or charity of your choice.
