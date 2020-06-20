Florence "Flo" Hartman EAST CALAIS — Florence “Flo” Hartman, 85, of Vermont Route 14 passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Oct. 21, 1934, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Kennedy) Fraim. Flo attended local elementary schools and high school in Philadelphia. On Dec. 23, 1950, she married Harrison Hartman in Maryland. They made their home in Philadelphia before settling in East Calais in 1955. Flo and Harrison owned and operated a dairy farm for several years and then she held several other jobs to help support the family before she went to work for the State of Vermont, Agency of Human Services in the Medicaid Division. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening and traveling. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Hemmings; her son, Dennis Hartman; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Danny Hartman; her brothers and her sister. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in East Calais. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association – Vermont Chapter, 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101. Arrangements by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
