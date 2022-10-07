Florence A. Clark ESSEX JCT — Florence "Nini" Aja Clark, 95 of Essex Junction passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning October 4, 2022. She was born in Montpelier, VT the daughter of the late Angel and Virginia Aja and the sister of the late Ramon Aja. She grew up in Barre and attended Spaulding High school and graduated from Montpelier Seminary in Montpelier VT. In 1947 she married Bobby Clark at St. Monica's church in Barre. He passed away in 2016 after being married for almost 69 years. She loved her Vermont and Florida homes. Decorating and redecorating were favorite pastimes. Nini and Bobby enjoyed touring the country in their motorhomes. One more thing for her to decorate. Family get togethers and past neighborhood parties were very happy times. And let's not forget all those pocketbooks!! She is survived by her two children Christopher Aja Clark and wife Deborah, and daughter Randy-Kay Bechtel Lavalley and husband Dale; her granddaughter Sunny-Lyn Rushford and husband Trevor; great-grandchildren Chloe-Mae and Gavin Charles; and by many caring nieces and nephews. Her family made it possible for her to stay in her own home. We would like to thank the wonderful nurses from hospice that helped make this possible. We worked together towards the best quality of life that she could have, but she grew tired and was ready to join her loved ones in the afterlife. We miss her. Visiting hours will be held at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Jct. on Sunday, October 9, from 1pm-3pm followed by a reception at Holy Family Parish Center, 28 Lincoln St., Essex Jct. Memorial contributions may be made to UVM Health Network, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd, Colchester, VT 05446 or VT Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave, So. Burlington VT 05403. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.