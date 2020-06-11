Flora Jane Carpenter BARRE — Flora Jane Carpenter, 82, of North Barre Manor, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 28, 1937, in Barre, she was the daughter of Leon H. and Edith M. (Peabody) Carpenter. She attended Barre City and Lower Websterville elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. After high school, she worked at Sprague Electric for many years before becoming a home health aide with Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Flora was a member of the Websterville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, was a Youth Group leader and served on the Missionary Board. Survivors include her sister, Yvonne Fortune; her brothers, Kenneth and Peter Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Katie Goulet, Annie Murphy, Edith Tousignant and Virginia Carter; and her brothers, Leon "Buster," Carlos, Herbert, Arthur, Richard, John and Bernard. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later time to be decided, in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
