Flora J. Carpenter rites BARRE — The private graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Flora J. Carpenter, 82, was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Wilson Cemetery in Websterville. Rev. Brian Fecher, pastor of the Websterville Baptist Church, led the service and offered the committal prayers. The eulogy was read by Flora’s niece, Sandra Madey, and Melanie Daniels, a lifelong dear friend of Flora’s, shared memories of their adventures together. Members of the congregation shared remembrances and sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.” Following the service, family and friends gathered at the Websterville Baptist Church for a time of fellowship and refreshments. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
