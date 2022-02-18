Flora Howes Lyon SOUTH ROYALTON — Flora Howes Lyon, 77, of South Royalton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Frances Atkinson Residence in Newbury, Vermont, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Born June 17, 1944, to the late Geneva and Leo Howes, of Moretown, and predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Everett Lyon. Flora attended school in Moretown and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1962. She graduated from Vermont College in 1964 with an Associate degree of Science. She married Everett Lyon in September 1965 in Burlington, Vermont. Flora soon became a mother and homemaker raising their three children while the family moved several times in support of Everett’s career. She went back into the workforce only when their youngest child started in school. She worked as a secretary for Byfield Insurance in Byfield, Massachusetts, for many years and worked for almost 20 years as a medical transcriptionist for Seacoast Orthopedics in Newburyport, Massachusetts, before moving back to Vermont in 1996. She leaves behind two daughters, Stacey Martin and her husband, David, of Manchester, Connecticut, Christine Lyon and her partner, Grant MacKay, of Rockport, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Ashley and her husband, Miguel, Marc, Ryan and his partner, Libby, Kristin and her wife, Katie, Erin, Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Logan and Sylvia; brothers, Roger Howes and wife Paula, Brian Howes and wife Carol, Duane Howes and wife Sherry; “Adopted son,” Larry Wilson along with his wife, Felice, and their children, Andrew and Lena. She was also predeceased by her son, David, whose absence continues to be felt in the family every day. Her children and grandchildren were a source of great happiness and pride to her. She documented each of their accomplishments along with family events and gatherings through the thousands of pictures she took over the years. Flora enjoyed gardening, quilting, knitting, and selling baked goods and jellies at the local farmer's market. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music and dancing, along with a good joke. Tracking and measuring the snow fall through the years was a source of excitement and joy. A private family graveside service will follow in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Moretown Fire Department. The family would like to thank Gifford Medical Center, Gifford Adult Daycare, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, Hope Home Care Services, all of the private caregivers, BAYADA Hospice and the staff at Frances Atkinson Residence in Newbury, Vermont, for the quality of care they have provided during her illness through the years.
