Felix James Callan WATERBURY CENTER — Felix James Callan, 90, of Waterbury Center, died Sept. 21, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center, after a short illness. He was born on Aug. 30, 1930, to Felix and Adelaide (Welch) Callan, in Hartford, Connecticut, where he was raised. He attended Trinity College and Yale University Medical School, then trained as an orthopedic surgeon. After two years in the U.S. Air Force, he practiced in Danbury, Connecticut, for 10 years and at Central Vermont Medical Center for 26 years. A committed physician, he valued the sanctity of each human life from conception to natural death. Felix was a loving husband and father and is remembered by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine (Jones) Callan; and eight children, John (Gena Kelly), Laura (Doug) Fortmeyer, Mary Sue (Dana) Callan-Farley, Monica Callan (Peter Holm), Patrick (Majolie Mahiane), Anthony (Renee Dickens), Megan (Ryan) Emmons and Christopher (Jocelyn Pandian); 27 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A member of St. Andrew Catholic parish, he was interred on Sept. 26 in Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future. Memorials in Felix’s memory can be sent to Vermont Right to Life, Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, Catholic Relief Services, or Waterbury Food Shelf. Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
