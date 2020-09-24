Felicia Mae Quintin ST. ALBANS — Miss Felicia Mae Quintin, age 36, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 17, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center. She was born in Berlin, Vermont, July 27, 1984, daughter of Eugene Quintin Sr. and Helen (Bailey) Woodworth. She went to Williamstown Middle and High School, and graduated from Blue Mountain Union High School. She studied at the Community College of Vermont. Felicia volunteered for a long time at Martha’s Kitchen, where she was awarded the “Volunteer of the Year Award” and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for being a kind, innocent soul, with a bubbly, happy and feisty personality. Felicia enjoyed watching videos on YouTube, making friends on Facebook, trips to Old Orchard Beach, swimming, making jewelry but most of all, her dolls and her trip to Universal Studios. Felicia is survived by her father, Eugene Quintin Sr. and wife Martha (Crawford) Quintin of Swanton; her mother, Helen Woodworth and husband Steven Woodworth of South Rygate; her brother, Eugene Quintin Jr. and companion Rachel Wells of Milton, and her sister, Gabriella Ballard and husband Matthew of Barre; along with her fiancé, Matt Davidson of St. Albans; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Per Felicia’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. Memorials in her memory may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake St., St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
