Fay Letter Petty MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — Fay Marie Letter Petty, 82, of Mountain Rest, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center, with her daughter, Lisa, and son-in-law, David, at her bedside. Born Dec. 18, 1939, in Barre, Vermont, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Dominic Letter and Antoinette Marie Roux Letter. Fay was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Walhalla. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Petty Schreiber (David); grandchildren, Hope Schreiber and Garrett Schreiber; brothers, Marshall Letter (Mary Ellen), Joey Letter (Cathy), Raymond Letter (Louise) and Gary Letter (Peggy). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Terrence Lee Petty; brothers, Carl Letter and Gene Letter; and sister, Doris Perez. Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.
