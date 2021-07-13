Fay J. “Punk” Dow EDEN — Fay J. “Punk” Dow, 71, of Eden, passed away surrounded by family and friends after a long and valiant fight with cancer, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, on Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021. Born on Aug. 17, 1949, in Montpelier, he was the son of the late Fay and Mildred (Fahner) Dow. On Aug. 27, 2004, he married Marilyn Grenier, in Eden, Vermont. He was previously married to Jean Morse, on Aug. 11, 1970, in Waterbury. Punk was a 1969 graduate of Harwood Union High School. As a teenager, he worked at Lowe’s Market in Waterbury and the Stowe Mountain Co. He used the money he earned from working to buy a dirt bike and to begin racing cars at Thunder Road. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After his discharge from the Army, he went to work for the AG Anderson Co. in Waterbury. He quickly became a project manager, overseeing several large commercial concrete projects in the central Vermont area. In 1993, he started his own business, Professionally Done Concrete. Punk hired Tom Noone as a project engineer, and the pair worked together until 2012, when Punk retired due to declining health. In his leisure time, he enjoyed watching his son, Randy, at motocross races, hunting, spending time at deer camp, fishing on Lake Eden, and touring the lake with friends and family. He also enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren at his home on Lake Eden. Punk is mourned and loved by his wife, Marilyn Dow, of Eden; his children, Stephanie Lanphear and husband Mark, Hannah Tomeny and fiancé Robert Richardson; a daughter-in-law, Denise Green and husband Scott; his grandchildren, Bridget Dow-Brady and husband Justin, Connor Dow and fiancée Ashelyn Burroughs, Reilly and Peyton Lanphear, and KC and Lydia Richardson; his brothers, Michael Dow and wife Georganna, Terry Dow and partner Paula Mitchell; his brothers-in-law, Charlie Grenier and wife Harriet, David Grenier and wife Nora; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his son, Randall Scott Dow; and his sister, Jacquelyn LaVanway. There will be a celebration of Punk’s life held in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center, on Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at his home in Eden: 803 Peninsula Drive, Eden Mills, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the American Cancer Society of Vermont, P.O. Box 1070 Williston, VT 05495. To send online condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.