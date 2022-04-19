Fay Dunham Tucker RUTLAND —– Fay Marion Dunham Tucker, 89, passed away peacefully at the Meadows at East Mountain on April 14, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1932, to Marion Elsie (Strong) and Paul C. Dunham Sr., in Williamstown, Vermont; both predeceased her. Fay graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950, as salutatorian; best friends were Nat Greenberg, Barb O’Neill Fernandez, Connie Frail Ho; and she worked for Bill Sykas at the Miss Montpelier Diner and The Lobster Pot, remaining close friends. Fay wed Lloyd Russell Tucker, July 29, 1950, but later divorced in 1968. Fay was employed after high school by National Life in Montpelier, where she met her lifelong friend, Betty Bordeaux; they were known as “Si, Fi, and the other guy (Betty’s husband, Bob)” during Eastern Star conferences. Upon moving to Winooski, Vermont, in 1960, in support of her husband’s career with the Vermont State Police, Fay was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co., then moving to Rutland, Vermont, in 1965, she worked for the Rutland Fire Clay Co. as an accountant. In 1978, Fay took a job with Lyme Timber Co., making West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and White River Junction her home, until retirement at age 70. When involved in the hiring process, her favorite question was “how do you like cleaning toilets?” This question reflected her humble roots and willingness to pitch-in around the office wherever needed. Fay was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Mary C. Burdick Chapter, Jericho, and Phyllis Chapter in Rutland, Vermont, holding various offices; active in Grand Chapter; and was the Vermont representative to Texas. Fay loved her many trips with Eastern Star friends. She was known for making many pounds of “fudge” to take on trips, for gifts, special occasions and holidays. Fay’s strong faith meant raising her children in the Methodist Church of Montpelier, Winooski and Rutland; she was also a member of the Lebanon (New Hampshire) United Methodist Church. As the church finance officer, it was not unusual to see her kids waiting after church, while she dutifully counted the offering. Fay was an excellent seamstress, making clothing and evening gowns for Eastern Star, school dances and proms. Let’s not forget the kids’ pajamas! Fay’s pie crust, which none of her children mastered, was wonderful. Many friends and family will remember her peanut brittle and various fudge candies at Christmastime. Growing up, there was always room at the table for one more … In 2013, Fay returned to Rutland and lived at the Maples Senior Living Community, where she made new friends and was reacquainted with old ones. In 2018, Fay moved to the Meadows at East Mountain assisted living facility in Rutland, where she received loving care throughout her stay. Fay gave the “gift of a lifetime” in 1993, a donation of one kidney to her youngest sister, Susi. Fay loved walking and talking with neighbors in her neighborhood. Fay was the middle child of the Dunham family of five children, predeceased by John “Jack” Dunham, Susan “Susi” Strong (North Carolina), Alice Tracy (Massachusetts), Paul Dunham Jr. (Montana); nephews, Joe and Michael Tracy (Massachusetts); grandson Jared Alexander (Vermont); daughter-in-law Glenda Tucker (North Carolina); many special friends and family members to include beloved Mamie Stewart, and Herb and Helena Russell. Fay is survived by her children, Cheryl Andersen (Tyler), of Colchester, Vermont, Russell Tucker, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Mark Tucker-Meyer (Trish), of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Scott (Lynn) Tucker, of Clarendon, Vermont; grandchildren, Melissa Gaudreau (Tom), of Vermont, Kevin Tucker and Cassie Sanchez (Anthony), of Florida, Karie Tucker, of Vermont, Danielle Hetrich (Brad), of New York, and Jackson Tucker-Meyer, of New York City, Milo Tucker-Meyer, of California, and Rowan Tucker-Meyer, of Michigan; nephews and nieces to include Bruce Dunham, of New York, Barbara Dunham, of Maine, Peter Tracy, of Massachusetts, Daniel Dunham, of Alaska, Sandra Dunham, of Washington; and cousins, MaryIna Goodyear, of Maine, Susan and Melanie Goodyear, of California, and others. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Fay D. Tucker’s memory made payable to: Meadows’ Sunshine Fund for Employees, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701; VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home. Fay is leaving a legacy by donating her body as an anatomical gift to the UVM Medical School, which will be her temporary resting place, and then cremation later. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service is planned at the Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, Vermont, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, officiant Pastor Shirley Oskamp; followed by a buffet luncheon.
