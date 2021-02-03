F. Clark Leonard Jr. NORTHFIELD — Clark went to be with the Lord on Jan. 30, 2021, and in so doing, left his best friend behind. Clark was born in Proctor, Vermont, on Dec. 28, 1949, to Francis C. Leonard Sr. born in Orwell, Vermont, and Muriel F. (Lyons) Leonard born in Weston, Massachusetts. He was privileged to have two sisters, Karen and Susan. Susan left us much too early. Clark was educated in Northfield schools, Class of 1968; Bridgeton Academy, Class of 1969; and Merrimack College. He enjoyed two different careers: banking and wood products manufacturing. His greatest joy in banking was with the Chittenden Bank. Northfield Wood Products and the Wood Products Manufacturers Association were also a rewarding time in his life. Since retirement, Clark was the part-time bookkeeper/accountant for International Coins and Currency, a job he sincerely loved. His greatest joy was summertime vacations at Lake Hortonia with the family. Time spent fishing with the family was special. Clark always enjoyed the annual trip to the Poultney River with Bill “Oarlock” Barnard. It was exciting to see how many species of fish could be caught. He enjoyed hunting with the crew, Scott, Justin, Debbie and Colby, in Pawlet and spent 20 years at camp with them. It was a great time and was always looked forward to by all. He loved working in his yard and gardens and was very proud of the produce he raised and the pickles and goodies made each year. Spiced crab apples were a tradition. One of his most enjoyable times was spent with Kelly canning. It made him happy when he could give away his jellies and they were loved by all who received them. Clark was also a wonderful cook and loved to talk recipes with anyone who enjoyed his passion for cooking. Clark was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield where he served on the Parish Council, Cemetery Committee, and as an alter server for many years. Clark leaves behind Kelly, his wife and best friend of 39 years; daughters, Shannon M. Leonard of Folly Beach, South Carolina, Megan Leonard Cicio and husband Steve and granddaughter Gabrielle, Hilary E. Leonard and fiancée Casey Hall and grandson Bryson Clark Leonard, son, Francis C. Leonard III, all of Northfield; one sister, Karen Cohen of Bolton, Massachusetts; in-laws, Robert and Dorothy Tucker of Northfield; and his best four-legged pal, Lizzie. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Muriel Leonard; and sister, Susan. We know he is in heaven where they all will be reunited. The family sends a special thank you to the Northfield Ambulance crew who were so kind and loving to Clark during the last week by transporting him from his home to the car and back again. His family appreciates the caring way they took care of him. There will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Vine Street in Northfield. In the spring, there will be a graveside service for friends and family. Donations can be made in his memory to the Northfield Ambulance or to St. John the Evangelist Church. Do not worry – as worry will cause you to miss so much in life – life is fleeting.
