Exilda "Cindy" Peduzzi BARRE — Exilda “Cindy” Peduzzi, 95, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, where she had been well cared for these last two-and-a-half years. Due to isolation restrictions, her children had not been allowed to visit for almost six months and were finally allowed to visit in her last days. COVID-19 did not kill her but it took her from us. Born on Dec. 18, 1924, in Salem, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Forrest and Mary Elizabeth (Legier) Hammond. The family relocated to Northfield Falls, Vermont, where they lived for many years. Cindy attended Northfield schools and Montpelier Seminary after high school. She was working for National Life when her brother, Forrest, was called to serve in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Joining the wave of patriotism at the time, she and a friend went to the recruiting office in Montpelier in 1943 to volunteer to serve in the armed forces. She was told to come back when she was 20, which she did, enlisting in the Women’s Army Corps in March of 1945. She greatly appreciated learning skills as a medical technician and served as a nurse’s aide in hospitals in Augusta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee, caring for wounded soldiers returning from the South Pacific. She was honorably discharged in October 1946. Back in Northfield Falls after the war, her brother introduced her to Elmo Peduzzi, a friend he worked with at a Northfield granite shed. Although the locals were shocked that she would date an Italian from Barre, they fell in love and married at the Northfield Methodist Church on June 17, 1950. Three children followed, Diana, Joanne and Michael. Elmo died in 1988 after 38 years of their very happy married life. Cindy cared for the family while Elmo pursued his successful career as a memorial designer for the granite industry. His career culminated in an award for the design of the Italian American Memorial, now located on Main Street in Barre. Cindy once said that the finest aspects of her life were, first, husband and family, followed by her time in the service, and third, her many years with the Barre Tones Barbershop Chorus, and the dear friends and fun travels she enjoyed with that group. She played poker with the same group of friends for 50 years. The family first lived on Short Street in Barre where the neighbors were very close and loving. Later, the family moved to Hilltop Avenue. After Elmo’s death in 1988, she volunteered at several local organizations, including the State House, the Barre Opera House, the Central Vermont Medical Center, and as a reading mentor at Barre City Elementary School. She later lived for 10 years at North Barre Manor where she was president of the tenants’ association for several years and made many friends. Survivors include her three children, Diana (partner Ronald Wells) of Woodbury, Joanne (husband Jerry DeLollis) of Lexington, Kentycky, and Franklin, Vermont, and Michael (partner Kathryn McTaggart) of Williamstown; as well as Michael’s three children, Nicole (and Brian) Evert of Round Rock, Texas, Gregory Peduzzi (Danielle Tompkins) of Webster, New York, and Bradley (and Megan) Peduzzi of White River Junction, Vermont; and eight great-granddaughters. A private burial at the family plot in Hope Cemetery will take place at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to Heidi’s Haven Animal Rescue, 140 Casino Road, Williamstown, VT 05679; or to the Woodridge Activities Fund, 142 Woodridge Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
