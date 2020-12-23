Everett Walter Coffey WATERBURY — Everett Walter Coffey, 83, of Waterbury, Vermont, passed away at his home on Dec. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Everett was born on Aug. 7, 1937, in Orleans, Vermont. He was the son of Walter and Hazel Coffey. Everett graduated from Orleans High School in 1955 and the University of Vermont School of Agriculture in 1959. While attending UVM, he was active in the ROTC and upon graduating, was a member of the Army Reserve where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. On Aug. 6, 1960, Everett married his loving wife, Annie (Healy). They initially lived in Rutland and in October 1962, moved to Waterbury where they made their home and raised their four children. Everett worked as a sales manager and then a plant manager for Old Fox Fertilizer. In 1975, he and Annie purchased Eagle Oil Co. which he ran until 1999. Everett was very community-oriented serving as president of the Waterbury Jaycees; Waterbury School Board member; several terms as village trustee and president; Central Vermont Crime Stoppers; Central Vermont State Police Community Advisory Board; and a member of Waterbury Ambulance Service for more than 35 years. The perfect culmination of his service to others was when he and Annie received the Keith Wallace Community Service Award in March 2020. He was also a member of the Blush Hill Country Club and the Vermont State Guard. When not involved in community affairs, he enjoyed hunting, watching his grandchildren participate in sports and spending time at their camp on Island Pond. Over the past few years, he helped care for Annie who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Everett is mourned and loved by his wife of 60 years, Annie; his sister, Esther Young; Annie’s sisters, Nancy Rodgers and husband Jim and Margaret Melson and husband Nate; his children, Donald Coffey and wife Janet, David Coffey Sr. and wife Lynne, Sally Dillon and husband Gary and Mary-Ellen Lamson and husband Scott; his 10 grandchildren, Ethan Coffey, Carley Sayers, Katrina Coffey, David Coffey Jr., Kayla Grout, Amanda Guyette, Morgan Lamson, Adam Lamson, Diane Supernault and Nicole Supernault; six great-grandchildren; and many more extended family and friends. Everett was predeceased by his parents; sister, Beulah Newton; brother, John Coffey; Annie’s parents, Edward and Germaine Healy; and Annie’s brother, Edward Healy Jr. Services are planned for late spring/early summer when we can hopefully gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterbury Good Neighbor Fund at waterburycast.org and click the donate tab, or mailed c/o Rev. Peter Plagge, 8 North Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676 (make the check payable to Cast/WGNF); or donations to the Waterbury Rotary Club, P.O. Box 586, Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolence, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
