Everett L. Jones EAST MONTPELIER — Everett Louis Jones, 81, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021. Everett was known lovingly as “Jonesy” by friends and family alike. He was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Aug. 19, 1939. He was a graduate of Brockton High School and Stockbridge College of Agriculture. Throughout his high school and college career, he excelled in both football and track and field. He went on to be an avid farmer and also worked in construction for E.F. Wall and Associates Inc. After suffering a stroke in 1991, he was recognized in the community for his tenacity as he continued to care for his home and farm his land on Guyette Road in East Montpelier. Jonesy was known for his wonderful sense of humor and friendly nature. In the spirit of Everett’s commitment to quality living in spite of his handicap, donations can be made to the Vermont Center for Independent Living.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.