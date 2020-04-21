Evelyn Theresa (Flanagan) Nelson BARRE — Evelyn Theresa (Flanagan) Nelson, 87, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Elderwood Residence in Burlington. She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Richard J. and Alice “Lillian” Flanagan. She was the youngest of a loving family of eight children; predeceased by brothers Richard Jr., John, Edward, James and Francis, as well as her sisters Lillian and Margaret. Evelyn had a blessed childhood and was known for her love of animals and how she brought home strays. She excelled as a student and athlete at Saint Patrick’s School in Roxbury, Massachusetts, and enjoyed telling her children and grandchildren about her time as captain of the basketball team. On Aug. 8, 1953, she married her husband, John B. Nelson, and they were married 63 years. The couple left Boston for Vermont in 1961 and raised six children in the city of Barre, John, Tom, Joanne, Kathy, Rick and Rob. She cherished her two daughters-in-law, Estelle (Perrault) Nelson and Katjana Ballantyne, and adored her four grandchildren, Erin and Greg Nelson, and Iliana and Sophia Nilsson. Evelyn was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt to many. Evelyn worked as a professional secretary in several departments, including the Vermont Legislative Council, while a dedicated employee for 20 years with the State of Vermont. She partnered with husband John to fulfill his dream of owning and operating a small, restaurant business. Evelyn made wonderful, homemade ice cream at the Nelsons’ Family Restaurant in Marshfield for many years. She had many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, reading, and playing board games and cards. She and her family spent many happy summers at Lake Salem in the Northeast Kingdom with many friends and relatives. Evelyn and John enjoyed their retirement winters as snowbirds at a cozy little house in Wildwood, Florida. She was a long-time member in good standing, of the Catholic Daughters of America and a person of deep Catholic faith. In the coming months, a Catholic Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church to be followed by the Rite of Christian Burial at Hope Cemetery. A joyous celebration of Evelyn’s life with her many beloved family and friends will follow. “Woman, you are free of your infirmity,” he said … but she stood up straight and let God’s glory touch her face.” (Luke 13:10-17) The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home of Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.