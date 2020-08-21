Evelyn Rose Berglund BARRE — Evelyn Rose Berglund, 95, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Barre Gardens, with her daughter at her bedside. She had formerly resided on Crosstown Road in Berlin. Evelyn was born in Worcester on May 13, 1925, the daughter of Clayton Frank and Elsie (Fisher) Bador. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1944 and worked for a period of time at National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier. She married Maynard Persons in 1947 and the couple farmed for many years in Middlesex. She later married Reverend Gustaf Berglund in 1982. He died in 1993. Evelyn’s hobbies and activities included a love of canoeing, mountain climbing, picnicking, crossword puzzles, photography and oil painting. Evelyn is survived by three daughters, a son, a sister, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, one daughter and two brothers. There are no services scheduled. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted with arrangements.
