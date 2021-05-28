Evelyn Perry BARRE — Evelyn Perry, 93, of Platinum Plain passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home. Born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Barre, she was the daughter of William and Annie Mackie (Lillie) Imlach and a lifelong resident of Barre. She was raised surrounded by her close-knit Scottish family. As a child of the Depression and WWII, Evelyn became a determined, tenacious and independent woman, with a quick-witted sense of humor. Evelyn loved sports; however, in her time, sports were for boys. She was a cheerleader and a lifeguard, because those were the only activities girls were allowed to participate in back then. Later in life, Evelyn became a strong proponent of equal rights for women, and found great joy knowing that her daughters and granddaughters had many more opportunities than she did. After Evelyn graduated from Spaulding High School in 1946, she worked as a telephone operator. She and her friends would often have lunch together at the Green Mountain Diner. One day, Evelyn’s friend teased her by saying that she never dated the same man twice. Evelyn’s quick response was “OK. I’ll marry the next man who walks through that door.” The next man was Courtland L. Perry Jr. They were married a year-and-a-half later and were happily together until his passing 37 years later. Courtland passed away on Feb. 7, 1988. Court and Evelyn raised four children together, and the house was Evelyn’s domain. Whether it be a sewing machine, kitchen whisk, plumbers wrench or the stones of the wall she built for her garden, Evelyn mastered the tools of her trade and beyond. In her off hours (minutes), Evelyn was an avid reader, enjoyed many creative hobbies, and appreciated the beauty of nature. Survivors include her children, Ann Perry Perreault and her husband, Bruce, Kathleen Perry Tiller, Courtland L. Perry III and his wife, Cynthia Hamblin Perry, and Jennifer Perry (Sargeant); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kate Perreault Callahan, Mike and Amanda Callahan, Brye Perreault Beckwith and Steven Beckwith, Hayley Tiller Albert, Matt and Hank Albert, Chelsea Tiller Chapman, Matt and Reid Chapman, Cory (Courtland) L. Perry IV, Hsiao-Han Huang, Courtland L. Perry V and Elijah Perry, Shelby Perry, Lily Sargeant, Dayle Sargeant and Greer Sargeant; as well as many grand-pets who loved to visit Evelyn, and her ever ready stash of ‘cookies’ in the cabinet. In addition to her parents and her husband, Courtland Perry, she was predeceased by her sister, Major Eleanor Hope Imlach. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. If you would like honor Evelyn, in lieu of flowers, we hope you will consider sending a donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation, 247 West 30th St., 5th Floor, New York, NY 10001, womenssportsfoundation.org. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
