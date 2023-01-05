Evelyn Fisher BARRE — The family of Evelyn “Tootie’ Fisher sadly announces her passing on New Year’s Day, 2023 at the age of 101 years. Born in Cabot, VT, Tootie lived her whole adult life in Barre where she thoroughly enjoyed family and friends. Her calendar was crowded with bridge games, cocktail parties, and family meals, all the way until COVID arrived. While Willy was alive, they were regulars at the Elks Club on Saturday nights. She knit beautiful sweaters for her children, made ceramics gifts, and baked delicious desserts. When not engaged with others, she could be found with a book in her hands or working on the NYTs crossword puzzle. Stories of her wit and good humor will live on. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Pam Parro and her children Scott and Chris Parro; David Fisher and his children Kristen Bartley and Kerrie Greig and his wife Debbie Fisher; Steven Fisher and his children Erik Fisher and Kelly Waldroup; Michele (Shelly) Fisher and her husband Tom D’Apice; and Debi Fisher and her husband Kirk Nims. She will also be fondly remembered by numerous great grandchildren and great/great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred “Willy” Fisher, her sister Doris Lavin and her husband Louis Lavin, and her parents Elizabeth and Forest Gochey. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made in the name of Tootie Fisher to The Aldrich Public Library https://www.aldrichpubliclibrary.org/support in Barre, where she often went to select her next great read. The family thanks the staff at Mayo Rehabilitation, Tender Loving Homecare and CVHH&H for the loving care provided to Tootie during the last 2.5 years of her life. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home 58 Summer St. in Barre Vt. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
