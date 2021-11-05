Evelyn (Rollins) Adams BRISTOL — Evelyn N. (Rollins) Adams, a four-year resident of Ringer’s Home Care of Vergennes, Vermont, departed our earthly home for her Heavenly Home on Oct. 30, 2021, at the age of 90, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Evelyn was born on Sept, 16, 1931, at New England Hospital in Stoneham, Massachusetts. She had an older brother and three younger sisters. Later in life, Evie moved from Enfield, New Hampshire, to Barre, Vermont, in 1947 and married the love of her life, Clifton Adams, on Aug. 9, 1947. They made their home in Barre until they moved to Bristol in 2009 to be closer to their children. Evie enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved to spoil her family and friends with her fresh, prize-winning, homemade donuts and muffins, along with her many special homemade meals. At the young age of 13, she started her working career as a chambermaid. After she married, Evie worked for many years at the Reddy Plastic Co. in Montpelier, Vermont, where products such as novelty diaper pins were made. Evelyn later worked many years at National Life Insurance Co. until her retirement. Over the years, Evie enjoyed baking, picking berries, traveling around the country, camping, snowmobiling, square dancing and spending winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Evie had a lifelong love of playing cards, especially cribbage. She loved the challenge to try to beat her dear friend, Allison Dayton. Evie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Clifton Adams; her brother, Harold Rollins; sisters, Eleanor Smith and Nancy Vincent. Evie is survived by her three children, Clifton Adams Jr. and partner Liz MacFarlane of Monkton, Steven Adams and wife Mary Lynne Isham of Berlin, and daughter Bonnie Clark and husband Ray of Bristol. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Wheeler, of Vernon, Connecticut, and brother-in-law Larry Vincent, of Lebanon, New Hampshire. She leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. Evie was proud of her grandchildren, granddaughter Tanise Adams-Wade and husband John, granddaughter Kim and children Kerry and Cody Cyr, grandson Alan Adams and wife Julie Frank and daughters Sage and Jaia, granddaughter Karyn and husband Brett Wells and children Lucas, Hailee, Avery. Evie took great pride and joy in being the senior member of five generations: Evie, Bonnie, Kim, Kerry and great-great-granddaughter Raelyn. A special thank you to Father Yvon Royer for your many visits and prayers. Thank you to Art Cyr for a special relationship maintained with your caring visits. In celebration of Evie’s life, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol on Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Immediately following the church service, a luncheon will be held in the church hall. Burial will be held at a later date for Evie and Cliff in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. The family wishes to thank Marlene and Jim at Ringer Home Care and the loving and caring staff, special thank you to Christina, Shelby and Ashley for making Mom’s final days brighter and filled with love. Thank you to Addison County Home Health for their friendly and professional care that they provided, Dr. John Matthew for the years of quality care and most recently, Dr. Daniel Huber of Middlebury. For those who wish to honor Evie’s memory, donations may be made to St. Ambrose Parish, 11 School St., Bristol, VT 05443; or Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.
