Eva K. Culver MIDDLESEX — Eva K. Culver, 90, formerly of Route 12 in Middlesex and most recently of Barre Gardens, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Eva was born on May 18, 1930, in Fayston, Vermont, the daughter of Rodney and Beatrice (Dunbar) Kennison. She attended school in Fayston. On Oct. 25, 1952, Eva married Robert Culver. Mr. Culver predeceased her on March 16, 2001. Eva worked at several different places in central Vermont, including the Gary Home in Montpelier. However, primarily, she was a day care provider for many, many children in Middlesex, all of whom she cared for greatly. She was a member of the Moose Club in Barre and was a member of the Grange. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending her Saturday nights dancing at the Moose Club. Eva was an avid Red Sox fan. Survivors include her daughter, Ann Wilson and husband Geoff of Plainfield, Vermont; her son, Terry Culver and wife Sue of Barre, Vermont; three grandchildren, Krystal Blaisdell, Joshua Culver, Joel Wilson; and one great-grandson, Jordyn Blaisdell. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Culver Jr.; a grandson, Larry Blaisdell; and her siblings, Lucille Hopkins and Robert Kennison. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Eva’s remains will be interred next to her husband in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family asked that friends light a candle in Eva’s memory and while doing so, please cherish her spirit and kindness that she had brought to all who knew her. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
