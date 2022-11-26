Eugenia A. Greco HAMDEN, CT — Eugenia A. (Perkins) Greco, 79, of Arden House Health Care facility, passed away on November. 14, 2022. Born July 7, 1943 in East Brookfield, Vermont, she was the daughter of Ralph W. and Myrtle (Austin) Perkins. She attended school in East Brookfield Vermont and graduated from high school in Williamstown. She attended the East Brookfield Congregational Church in her younger years. Following school she moved to Milford Connecticut and lived with her sister Vivian. In 1966 she married Anthony Greco in New Haven Connecticut. They resided in the New Haven area. They had one daughter Christy. During her marriage she was employed at a number of businesses in the New Haven area. After her husband passed she lived with her sister Vivian and together they raised Eugenia’s four grand children. Survivors include her sister, Aileen Peake and her husband, Jim, of Northfield; her grand children Tim, Christopher, Daniel, and Kristina as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Greco, daughter Christy, brothers Keith Perkins and Kenneth Perkins, and her sister, Vivian Perkins. Interment and a private funeral service will be at the East Brookfield Cemetery in the spring at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. The New Haven Funeral Home 1368 State street, New Haven Connecticut is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.