Eugene Wright PLAINFIELD — Eugene (Doty) Wright, 88, a longtime resident of Gore Rd in Plainfield, Vt passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born on September 20, 1934 in Braintree, Vt. the son of the late George and Evelyn Wright. Eugene married Martha (Mongeur) Wright on December 31, 1955 in Windsor, Vt. In his early years he worked on area farms and he loved working in the woods logging and in saw mills.Then Doty started working in the granite industry as a lumper and shipper for over 35 years. He will be greatly missed by his family, his companion and his dogs Tippy and Lily. He is survived by his sons Eugene (Chico) and wife Jean of Claremont, NH, his granddaughter Sarah and her husband Stan Lumbra. Three great-grandchildren; His son Thomas of Barre, Vt, his grandson Ian and son Gregory and wife Jeanna of Plainfield, Vt and his grandson Tony and girlfriend Danielle Rogers. He also leaves behind two brothers, Robert of Zebulon, NC and Frank and wife Jane of Camp Verde, Arizona and a sister Mary of Unity, NH; along with sister-in-laws Jennie Wright of Chester, Vt and Claire Wright of Sun City, Arizona. He also leaves behind his companion Elizabeth Bean. Doty is predeceased by his wife Martha his brothers George, Laurice, Roger, Carroll and Raymond. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements were in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
