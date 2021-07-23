Eugene Provost NORTHFIELD — Eugene “Gene” Provost, 91, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Mayo Residential Care in Northfield. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield, followed by burial in Norwich University Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
