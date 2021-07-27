Eugene Provost NORTHFIELD — Eugene “Gene” Provost, 91, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Mayo Residential Care in Northfield. Gene was born on June 30, 1930, in Northfield, Vermont, the son of the late Adelord and Mary Bennett Provost. He was a 1948 graduate of Northfield High School. After graduation, Gene served in the United States Air Force. Once he finished active duty, he joined the Reserves in Burlington, Vermont. Gene, a kind, generous and devoted family man and friend to many, had a passion for cars and people. This ended up guiding the course of his career path. He progressed from his early beginnings as a sales manager for Bean Chevrolet to becoming the founder/owner of his own auto dealership, Provost Auto Mart, for over 25 years. Gene enjoyed a stellar reputation within the community and his profession. He met many people throughout his career and was always honored to consider many of them friends. Gene also owned and maintained rental properties over his lifetime. He was the most compassionate landlord a tenant could ever hope for. He lived life to fullest and truly loved helping others. He was a dear friend to many. On Aug. 9, 1952, he married the love of his life, Margaret Fortier, of Barre, Vermont. Married for 64 years, Margaret and Gene raised their five children in Northfield. Gene was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who expressed his love to us through his kindness and laughter but always led by his fine example. He was thoughtful and sincere, helpful and dedicated, willing to do anything for anyone. He was an extremely proud lifetime resident of Northfield and spent his life dedicated to the community and Vermont. Gene served on several local boards and committees throughout his life and was a faithful parishioner of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. His greatest treasures were his children and grandchildren. He loved nothing more than spending summers at the family cottage in Mallett’s Bay, Vermont, where he and Margaret instilled the importance of family, the value of traditions and to live life with a sense of excitement. He was a grill master like no other and loved serving up “Pa’s” much-loved chicken on Sundays surrounded by his family. To Gene, every person who walked through the door was welcomed as family – he would always greet them with a warm smile. Hot summer days were spent on the lake boating, waterskiing, anchoring at sandy beaches and coves, swimming, or back on the beach roasting marshmallows around the campfire. He was happiest with the hustle and bustle of life on Lake Champlain surrounded by family, friends and neighbors. He himself was typically the lead storyteller sharing his life’s adventures but genuinely enjoyed listening to others' experiences, as well. He and Margaret were also blessed to have spent many of our chilly Vermont winters in Venice, Florida, with treasured friends and family. Gene is survived by his children and their spouses, Karen (Chuck) Bedell. of Hollis, New Hampshire; Mark (Kathryn) Provost, of Montpelier, Vermont; Kim (Peter) MacDonald, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Kathy (Michael) Ward, of Laconia, New Hampshire; and Michael (Heather) Provost, of South Burlington, Vermont. Also surviving are his 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Becky) Bedell, Eric (Meaghan) Bedell, Christopher MacDonald, Jennifer Provost, Matthew Provost, Hayden Provost, Kelly MacDonald, Sam Ward, Caroline Provost and Joseph Ward, and two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Griffin Bedell; his sister, Jackie Provost O’Hern; brother-in-law Maurice Fortier (Dottie); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret; his parents; brothers, Richard Provost, Donald Provost; sisters-in-law, Jackie Provost, Murielle Provost, Theresa Grenier, Laurette Buswell, Lucille Quesnel; brothers-in-law, Robert O’Hern, Amie Grenier, Roy Buswell, David Norton and Carl Quesnel. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 206 Vine St., Northfield, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene’s memory may be made to Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 206 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663; or Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.