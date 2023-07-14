Eugene P. Marquis GRANITEVILLE — Eugene P. Marquis, 85, of Graniteville, passed away on July 10, 2023. Born on October 18, 1937, he was the son of Dora Bedell and Adalord Marquis. His family included Brothers Wendell Robinson, Robert Marquis, and sister Wilma Marquis (Roy). After high school, Eugene enlisted in the Navy and married Elaine Goble. Together they had two children, Suzanne Marquis (LaFleche) and Dean Marquis Sr. He remarried Evelyn Corson and they had many happy years together before her untimely passing. Eugene was a hardworking man and was always working on some sort of project. He owned a body shop in NY before settling back home in VT. He was employed by Walker Motors, and later opened his own autobody repair business and branched off into Real Estate. He loved fishing, dancing, country music, karaoke, cards, and casinos. Gene was known for having many friends throughout the years whom he enjoyed countless adventures with. He will be missed by all who crossed his path. Eugene is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Marquis) LaFleche and her husband Mark, Grandson Dean Marquis Jr. and his wife Yanaisy, granddaughter Deana LaFleche, and great-grandchildren Orion, Zion, and Skyler. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
