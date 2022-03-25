Eugene Novogrodsky MONTPELIER — Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, aged 83, formerly of Montpelier, Vermont, died Feb. 12, 2022, in Brownsville, Texas. Gene’s early life was spent in Glen Wild, New York, and Miami, Florida. In the early-'70s, he moved to Montpelier with his family because of the exciting opportunity to teach at newly established U-32. Gene was an active member of the central Vermont community in the '70s and early-'80s. He and his first wife, Nancy Slate (1939-2019), were founding members of the Hunger Mountain Coop. He supported the cultural initiatives of film festivals run by Rick Winston and world class musicians brought to the area by local churches. He always had a large fine for overdue books at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library as he was an avid reader. Gene climbed area mountains multiple times a year and biked many back roads with his friends, Larry Mires and Lowell Vanderlip. He was an early proponent of “jogging” and participated in the weekly Montpelier fun runs that followed the Winooski River. His work writing for The Times Argus took him to many local sporting events. Many of his articles are probably yellowing in the scrap books of local athletes. When he remarried, he moved to Brownsville, Texas, with his wife, Ruth Wagner. Over the past 33 years, he once again became an integral member of the community. He continued to teach high school and courses at the University of Texas, Brownsville. Writing with the collective, “Writers of the Rio Grande,” he published a book of poetry, "Life/Slices," in 2021. He worked tirelessly to establish a bike path on old rail trails which will open this spring, without him having lived long enough to inaugurate it. Throughout his life, he voiced his political beliefs by writing letters to the editor of his local papers. He dreamed of a just world and took to heart the adage, “Act locally, think globally.” When he celebrated his 76th birthday, he rode 76 miles to raise funds for Planned Parenthood South Texas. In addition to his many friends, Gene leaves behind his daughters, Miriam Novogrodsky (Ipswich, Massachusetts), grandchildren, Gabriel and Sadie Goldfarb, Sarah Novogrodsky (Lexington, Massachusetts), son-in-law, Dan Losen and grandsons, Sam Losen and Lenny Losen; brother, Charles Novogrodsky (Toronto, Canada) and wife Myra Novogrodsky (nephews, Noah Novogrodsky and Tobias Novogrodsky); his wife, Ruth Wager; and stepchildren, Teresea, Jane, Matthew, and their children. Gene’s family asks that you honor him with a long walk outdoors, a donation to Planned Parenthood South Texas, or a letter to the editor.
