Eugene A. Magoon BARRE — Eugene Anthony Magoon, aged 52, passed away on June 2, 2023, in Barre, VT. He was born on February 19, 1971, in Barre, VT, to Gloria Green and Eugene Magoon. Eugene was a man of many passions. He loved traveling, fishing, spending time in nature, and gardening. He had a heart for helping others and dedicated much of his time to volunteering for the Barre Baptist Fellowship Church, where he brought food to the needy and helped people with yard work and other chores. Eugene was a devoted family man and is survived by his son, Christopher Magoon, and granddaughter Grace, as well as step-granddaughters Kendra and Makayla. He is also survived by his siblings Patty, Tonya, Vicki, Flinda, Steven, Christine, Dominic,and Stacy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Eugene's family and friends will remember him as a kind and helpful person who often put others before himself. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private service for family and close friends will be held at a later date to celebrate Eugene's life.
