Eudora “Tree” Kennison CHELSEA — Eudora “Tree” Kennison departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Woodbridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, Vermont, following a long period of declining health. Born in Chelsea, Vermont, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Verle Lyon Hutchinson; and her brother, Thomas Hutchinson. She is survived by her brother, Robert “Bobby” Hutchinson, of Chelsea; and sister-in-law Carol Hutchinson Hughes, of Fletcher, North Carolina. Given the nickname “Tree” by her family, she lived most of her life in Montpelier, where she had many friends. Tree had a lifelong love of music, and played the guitar and sang as long as she was able. She listened to local radio stations and often called in requests for her favorite songs. Tree was also an accomplished poet and several of her poems were published. Anyone who knew her was touched by her kindness and humor, and her great affection for animals. For several years, she always had a cat by her side. The family is grateful to the staff of Woodbridge who provided Tree with excellent care and to Boardway and Cilley who are assisting the family with final arrangements. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, with interment in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea to follow. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
