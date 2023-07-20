Ethel Q. Ryan DUXBURY — November 9, 1927 - July 11, 2023 Ethel Q. Ryan, 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home in Duxbury. She was the daughter of the late Carroll O. and Stella W. [Haskell] Quincy. She married Jullian Clark Ryan on October 10, 1953, in Waterbury. Jullian predeceased Ethel in 1984. Ethel was a 1945 graduate of Coney High School in Augusta, Maine. She continued her education at Colby College, where she received a B.A. in Nursing. She began her employment at Portland General Hospital in Maine in 1951. She then worked two years at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. After her marriage in 1953, she moved to Vermont and worked happily as a homemaker until 1967 when she returned to work as a nurse for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. She retired in 1998. She is survived by her son, Michael T. Ryan and his wife Farah, of Barre Town; her granddaughter, Charisma Kitchener and her husband Greg, of Campville, CA; two granddaughters Samantha and Hannah Kitchener; as well as many friends and extended relatives. Per Ethel’s request, her services will be private. She asks those who wish to do an act of kindness for someone. Assisting the family is Perkins Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Waterbury.
