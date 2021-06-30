Ethel M. Cayia BARRE — Ethel M. Cayia, 85, of Enterprise, Alabama, a former resident of Barre, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Alabama. Born on Sept. 20, 1935, in Vermont, she was the daughter of Alphe and Ludivine Rouleau. Survivors include her children, Susan Cullen (Donald), of New Brockton, Alabama, Karen LaRose (Monnie), of Vermont, Sheila Stone (Tim), of Vermont, Chris Cayia, of Georgia, and Randy Cayia, of Florida; her siblings, Andre Rouleau (Arlene), of Vermont, Colombe Remick, of Texas, Bella Kinney, of Vermont, and Ron Rouleau (Jean), of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph J. Cayia. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all the memory care support provided by the staff at Madison Heights and Day Spring Hospice in Enterprise, Alabama. We couldn’t have done this without you. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
