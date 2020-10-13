Esther M. Wilbur BARRE — Esther M. Wilbur, 86, a longtime resident, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation, after several years of declining health. Born on June 12, 1934, in Walden, she was the daughter of Homer and Evelyn (Potter) Smith, their only child. Esther graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the class of 1952. In June 1959, she married Frank Wilbur and they made their home in Barre and were very active in the Websterville Baptist Church. They divorced in 1980. For many years, she was employed by John Salvador and later, Salvador and Babic, which she once described as the best job she ever had. In her earlier years, she spent many happy hours visiting her aunts, uncles and cousins spread throughout central Vermont. Later, she spent her time gardening and being with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her three children, Timothy Wilbur of Orange, Daniel Wilbur of Poultney and Rebecca Wilbur of East Corinth; two grandchildren, Zachary Hutchins of Worcester and Jeremiah Wilbur of Poultney; one aunt, Doris Marsha of Barre; and numerous cousins. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
