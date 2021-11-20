Esther M. Bolduc MIDDLESEX — Esther M. Bolduc, 84, of Bolduc Road, passed away at home with her loving family and her trusted dog, Teddy, by her side. She was born in Plainfield on Feb. 21, 1937, the daughter of Royal and Marion (LaBree) Thurston. She attended public school in Plainfield, Calais and Cabot, Vermont. On June 9, 1956, Esther married Lionel M. Bolduc at Trinity United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Sadly, Lionel passed unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 1996. Esther worked for several companies in the area, including the Clothespin Factory, A&P Groceries, and she was a Middlesex school bus driver. Most notably, Esther and her family ran Bolduc Salvage in Middlesex. She was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 63 in Northfield and the Montpelier Elks Lodge #924. Esther excelled in sewing, quilting and baking, which family and friends benefited from over the years with handmade gifts and treats. Her coffee table was a gathering place for conversation and homemade donuts. Whether a spontaneous trip to the beach or a planned destination with friends or family, Esther loved travelling. When home, she enjoyed bird watching, puzzles, listening to country music and spending time with several close friends. She was a beloved “Hockey Grandmother” and avid Boston Bruins fan. Esther will be missed by her special dog, “Teddy.” Survivors include her children, Steve Bolduc and his wife, Heather, of Woodbury, Jamie Bolduc and his wife, Kim, of Middlesex, Marcie Bolduc and her husband, Chris Russell, of Middlesex; grandchildren, Thomas Bolduc, Michelle Murphy, Cameron Bolduc and Troy Bolduc; great-grandchildren, Cody, Xavier, Kayla; nieces and nephews; and many close friends whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by an infant son, Richard Paul; her siblings, Irene Wyman and Richard “Rip” Thurston; her mother and stepfather, George Hopkins, whom Esther thought of as her father. Services will be announced in the spring. Those wishing to express online condolence may do so at www.guareandsons.com. A special thanks goes to Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing, the nurses and staff of Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice and Sophie Bettmann-Kerson, who provided exceptional care at the end of Esther’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, Barre, VT 05641.
