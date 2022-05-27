Esther M. Bolduc MIDDLESEX — A celebration of life for Esther M. Bolduc, 84, who died Nov. 17, 2021, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at VFW Post 793, 1 Pioneer St., Montpelier.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 1:41 am
