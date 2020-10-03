Esther John NORTHFIELD — Esther John passed away at the Mayo Extended Care Facility in Northfield, Vermont, on Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hodgdon, and her second husband, Norman John. She was also preceded in death by her oldest son, Leonard Hodgdon, and her youngest son, Michael Hodgdon. She is survived by three sons, William, Max and Burton Hodgdon. She leaves an extended family that includes 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Esther had a lifelong love of horses and loved to talk to friends who were "horse people." Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Brookfield Cemetery on the Ridge Road.
