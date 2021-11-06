Esther B. Gillett MONTPELIER — Esther Belle Gillett, 90, of Forest Drive, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at her home, after a long illness. Esther was born on Jan. 29, 1931, the daughter of George and Gertrude (Macey) Pedrozo. She attended graded school in Middlesex and later graduated from Montpelier High School in 1949. On June 3, 1950, Esther married Henry Gillett. Sadly, Mr. Gillett predeceased her on Jan. 5, 2010. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for several banks and credit unions, including the First National Bank in Montpelier. She also worked for the Farmers Home Administration and the Selective Service Office. During her last years, Esther enjoying reading the Bible and her bird and flower books. She was a prolific crafter, filling her home with her bright creations. She was current on current recipes and enjoyed baking cookies. She was happy to share her cookies with friends over a cup of coffee. A special thanks goes to BAYADA Hospice and her caregivers for the great care and comfort she received during her last months and days. Survivors include her sister, Christina Jones, of Montpelier, and her brother, Donald Pedrozo, of East Montpelier. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 2517 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
