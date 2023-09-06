Esther A. Lavin BARRE — Esther A. Lavin, 94, a longtime resident of Crescent Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born on March 31, 1929, in Barre, she was the daughter of Antonio and Luigia (Conti) Somaini. She attended elementary school in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School. On December 30, 1950, she married the love of her life, Laurence “Cubby” Lavin, in a ceremony held in Barre. The two made their home in Barre where they raised two boys. Esther began her working career as a dental assistant before moving on to work at the S&H Green Stamp Store in Barre. For most of her career, she worked at the People’s Bank in the proof department before becoming a teller after the merger with Key Bank. Following her retirement, Esther served as a crossing guard for Barre City schools. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf at Northfield and Montague country clubs where she was a longtime member, she also enjoyed knitting, putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, ice fishing with her brother Gino, mushrooming and most of all walking around the East Parkside Terrace neighborhood. Esther was generous with her time and volunteered with the March of Dimes, the Aldrich Public Library and the Barre Senior Center. Survivors include her sons Michael Lavin (Joanne) and Gary Lavin (Rena); her grandchildren Sherry Carr (Chuck), John LaBoudy, Sarah Rice (Diana), Karen Skoda (Justin), Natalie Soffen (Ken) and Joseph Lavin (Stephanie); as well as eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Laurence Lavin; her brothers Gino Somaini, Aldo Somaini, Rudolpho Somaini, Irvin Sironi, Rindo Sironi and her sisters Irma Coxon and Caroline Ferrari. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Esther’s life will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery on Maple Avenue in Barre. There are no calling hours. Esther’s family would like to thank Kayla Lozier, Kristin Smith, Morgan Lamson and the entire staff of the Maple Grove wing at Woodridge for their exceptional loving care and support. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Woodridge Resident Activity Fund, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
