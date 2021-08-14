Estelle (Poulin) Grandbois ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Estelle Anita (Poulin) Grandbois, of St. Petersburg, age 84, passed away on Aug. 1, 2021, after succumbing to her kidney disease. She was born on May 5, 1937, in Washington, Vermont, to the parents of Louis Poulin and Marie Laure Soucy. At the young age of 16, she met the love of her life, Laurent A. Grandbois. Together, they shared 66 wonderful years of marriage and had four beautiful children. During their marriage, they remained in Vermont until 1998 when they started wintering in Ormand Beach. Ten years later, they decided to permanently reside in Florida and together, bought a home in Ocala where they lived until 2015 when they made their final move to St. Petersburg to be closer to family. Estelle, in her earlier years with her husband, assisted in operating a trucking business hauling milk from Vermont farms to HP Hood in Boston, Massachusetts. She eventually found her place at Vermont State Employees Credit Union from which she retired after many years. In her spare time, she was active in town affairs and served a term on the school board. Some of her many interests was spending time with family, camping, visiting fairs, reading, sewing/tapestry/hooking, swimming and visiting the ocean. She is survived by her children. Laurie Zagaris and husband Varnavas, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Joel Grandbois and wife Ann, of Washington, Vermont, and Liselle Emery and husband Tom Soule, of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is also survived by her brother, Reginald Poulin and wife Alice, of Washington, Vermont; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; parents; son, Jody Grandbois; two sisters, Laurette Farnham and Lillian Perras; son-in-law, Daniel Emery; and a great-grandson. A graveside service will be held on Aug. 28, 2021, 11 a.m. in Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington, Vermont, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at The Elks Club in Barre, Vermont. Please come and support the family of a woman who showed a great deal of compassion and love to all whom she surrounded. She showed tremendous strength enduring life’s challenges and pain. In the worst of times, her humor would still shine through so all could still see the light of life. Her memories and love will live on with us, her spirit will join God, her husband and their son. Together may they be hand in hand, once again, at peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.