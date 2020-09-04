Estella J. Rouelle BARRE — Estella J. Rouelle, 91, formerly of the County Road in Calais and most recently of Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born on May 19, 1929, in New Hampshire, and after moving to Berlin with her foster family, Estella graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947. On April 4, 1951, Estella married Leon Rouelle and together they raised six children. They were married for 49 years until Mr. Rouelle’s passing on April 25, 2000. Estella worked at a number businesses in Central Vermont but primarily was busy raising her family. Her last job was at the Econo Lodge in Montpelier before she retired in 1996. Family was central to Estella’s life. She always looked forward to reunions and gatherings with family and friends. Most recently she enjoyed coloring the beautiful artwork of coloring books for adults. She also enjoyed reading and at one time bowling. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Pregent and her husband Raymond of Barre, Forrest Rouelle and his wife Nancy of Barre, Virginia Laflamme of Northfield, Ramona Miller and her husband Mike of Sacramento, California, Richard Rouelle and his wife Linda of Calais, and Timothy Rouelle of Barre; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Alice Partlow of Northfield. She was predeceased by her husband, and siblings; Robert Donald, John Donald, Mary Martin,. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held privately. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
