Esad Jandric BARRE — Esad Jandric, 74, of Plain Street passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. Born Dec. 26, 1946, in Livno, Bosnia, he was the son of Mehmed and Brkic (Arzija) Jandric. He attended I.G. Kovacic Elementary School and graduated from S.U.P. High School in Livno, Bosnia. After high school, he attended textile school. On Aug. 20, 1966, he married Mersija Sehic in Livno, Bosnia. Esad and his family came to the U.S. in 1995. He was employed by Cabot Hosiery, working there until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing and watching soccer, hunting, fishing and watching old western movies. Survivors include his wife, Mersija Jandric; his sons, Elvir Jandric of Barre and Elvis Jandric of Montpelier; five grandchildren; his brother, Refik Jandric of Salisbury, Vermont; and his sister Senada Sehic of Barre. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
